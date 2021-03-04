Kenya records 528 new Covid-19 cases as four succumb to virus

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who on March 4, 2021 announce that total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya have risen to 107,329.

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya have risen to 107,329 after 528 new positive results from 6,291 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has said.

