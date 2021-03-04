Kenya records 528 new Covid-19 cases as four succumb to virus

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya have risen to 107,329 after 528 new positive results from 6,291 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has said.

From the new cases announced Thursday, 483 are Kenyans while 45 are foreigners with 330 being male while 198 are females. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 89 years old.

The ministry has also announced the recovery of 185 patients within the same period.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 102 of the latest recoveries are from home-based care while 83 patients were discharged from various health facilities.

The cumulative recoveries in the country now stand at 87,099.

Fatalities

At the same time, the ministry said that total fatalities in Kenya have risen to 1,870 after four more patients died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Further, the Ministry said there are 435 patients admitted to various hospitals countywide while 1,583 are under home-based care.

Sixty-five patients are in intensive care, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 34 on supplemental oxygen. Seven patients are on observation, Mr Kagwe said.

Another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all being in the general wards.