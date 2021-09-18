Kenya records 511 new Covid cases, death toll hits 4,980

Kenya on Saturday recorded 515 new Covid-19 infections from a sample of 7,981 tested in the last 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed cases to 246,296.

The positivity rate stood at 6.5 per cent, up from the 6.5 per cent recorded on Saturday, while the number of tests conducted so far rose to 2,494,312.

Of the new patients, 488 were Kenyans and 27 foreigners, 279 male and 236 female, the youngest four months old and the oldest 102 years.

Nairobi County recorded 97 new cases, Nyeri 57, Baringo 37, Nakuru 34, Kisii 31, Kiambu 30, Uasin Gishu 28, Meru 23, Machakos 14, Nyandarua 13, Trans Nzoia 13, Kajiado and Wajir 11 each, and Embu 10.

Lamu and Mombasa counties had new infections each, Tharaka Nithi and Turkana eight eacj, Isiolo and Bungoma sevene each, Murang’a six, Kirinyaga, Laikipia and Garissa five each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kericho and Siaya four each, Taita Taveta, Kakamega and Busia three each, Homa Bay, Bomet, Migori, Narok, Kisumu and West Pokot two each, and Kilifi Kitui, Kwale and Makueni one each.

15 more deaths

In a statement to media houses, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced 15 more deaths, one over the past 24 hours and 14 late reports from the audit of facility records in August September, raising the toll to 4,980.

CS Kagwe also said another 634 patients had recovered from the disease, 540 of them at home and 94 in hospital, raising the number to 236,803.

As of Saturday, 1,444 patients had been hospitalised with Covid-19 countrywide while 3,259 were being treated at home.

Of the admitted patients, 114 were under intensive care, 83 of them on ventilator support, 25 on supplemental oxygen and six under observation.

Another 513 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 474 of them in general wards and 39 in high dependency units.

According to CS Kagwe, a total of 3,337,913 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far - 2,480,543 first doses and 2,480,543 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose on Saturday stood at 35 per cent, with the majority of the recipients being male (55 per cent), while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.1 per cent.