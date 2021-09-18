Kenya records 511 new Covid cases, death toll hits 4,980

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe speaks at Ng'undu-Kamulu Level 3 Hospital in Ruai, Nairobi County, on September 16, 2021. 

By  Amina Wako

Kenya on Saturday recorded 515 new Covid-19 infections from a sample of 7,981 tested in the last 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed cases to 246,296.

