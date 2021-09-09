Kenya records 501 new Covid cases as death toll jumps to 4,864

By  Amina Wako

Covid-19 cases in Kenya on Thursday increased by 501, from a sample of 6,879 tested in the last 24 hours, to 242,284, which placed the positivity rate at 7.3 percent.

