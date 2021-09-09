Kenya records 501 new Covid cases as death toll jumps to 4,864

Covid-19 cases in Kenya on Thursday increased by 501, from a sample of 6,879 tested in the last 24 hours, to 242,284, which placed the positivity rate at 7.3 percent.

Of the new patients, 487 were Kenyans and 14 foreigners, 282 females and 219 males. the youngest two months old and the oldest 102 years.

Kenya has conducted 2,436,216 tests since confirming its first case of the disease on March 13, 2020.

Nairobi County accounted for 137 of the cases and was followed by Uasin Gishu with 55, Nakuru 38, Kiambu 26, Murang’a 25, Kitui 24, Kajiado 18, Marsabit 15, Baringo, Garissa, Nyamira and Machakos 12 each, and Kericho and Isiolo 11 each.

Trans Nzoia and Laikipia each recorded nine new infections, Vihiga eight, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kwale and Narok six, Meru and Tana River five each, Tharaka Nithi four, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Mombasa and Elgeyo Marakwet three each, Kilifi, Kisii, Kisumu, Lamu, Embu, West Pokot, Nandi and Bomet two each and Busia one.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

34 more deaths

Health Cabinet Secreatary Mutahi Kagwe further announced 34 more deaths in Kenya, all of them late reports from the audit of facility records in July, August and September, raising the toll to 4,864.

CS Kagwe also reported that another 312 patients had recovered from the disease, 190 of them in hospital and 122 at home, raising the total to 230,.

As of Thursday, 1,752 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 4,864 were under the home-based isolation and care programme.

Of those in hospital, 163 were under intensive care, 117 of them on ventilator support, 40 on supplemental oxygen and six under observation.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Another 671 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 617 of them in general wards and 54 in high dependency units.

The CS said 2,980,929 vaccines have been administered across - 2,160,564 first doses and 820,365 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose stood at 38 per cent, with the majority of the recipients being male (455,240 , 55 percent).