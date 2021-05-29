Kenya records 444 new Covid infections, 17 deaths

Kenya on Saturday recorded 444 more Covid-19 infections from a sample of 4,989 tested in the last 24 hours.

This placed the positivity rate at 8.9 per cent, the number of confirmed cases since the first one last March at 170,485 and the tally of tests carried out since then at 1,806,438.

Of the new patients, 435 were Kenyans and nine foreigners, 259 male and 185 female, the youngest two months old and the oldest 101 years.

In terms of case distribution by county, Nairobi County recorded 54 new cases, Siaya 53, Busia 47, Kisumu 43, Kisii 41, Kakamega 31, Kericho 24, Mombasa 21, Bungoma 16, Homa Bay 13, Kilifi, Nyamira and Kitui nine each, Uasin Gishu eight, and Nakuru and Migori seven each.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Baringo, Murang’a, Trans Nzoia and Bomet followed with five cases each, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Machakos and Nyeri four each, Nandi three, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Meru, West Pokot and Narok two each, and Nyandarua, Laikipia and Makueni one each.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further announced 17 more deaths, two of them new and 15 being late reports confirmed after the audit of facility in the last one month, pushing the toll to 3,141.

Mr Kagwe also reported that 115 more patients had recovered from the disease, 76 of them under home-based care and 39 in hospital, raising the total to 116,133.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By Saturday, a total of 1,171 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 4,682 were under the home-based isolation and care.

Of those in hospital, 104 were under intensive care, 21 of them on ventilator support, 58 on supplemental oxygen and 25 under observation.

Another 90 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 84 of them in general wards and six in high dependency units.