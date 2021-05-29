Kenya records 444 new Covid infections, 17 deaths

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe gives updates at Afya House, Nairobi, on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • By Saturday, a total of 1,171 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 4,682 were under the home-based isolation and care.

Kenya on Saturday recorded 444 more Covid-19 infections from a sample of 4,989 tested in the last 24 hours.

