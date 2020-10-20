Kenya records 438 new Covid-19 recoveries

Kenya’s tally of the coronavirus disease increased to 45,647 after 571 new infections and three related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country’s total recoveries from the viral disease are 32,522 as 438 Covid-19 patients were cured in the last 24 hours across the country.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said of the newly recovered patients, 373 were in the home-based care programme and 65 at hospitals across the country.

From the new cases, 558 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. In terms of gender, the Health ministry said 361 are male while 210 are female.

The Ministry of Health said that Nairobi and Uasin Gishu recorded majority of the cases (116), followed by Mombasa (74), Kiambu (50), Laikipia (43) and Kericho (41).

The numbers in Nairobi were in Lang'ata(25), Kasarani (11), Kibra and Makadara (8 each), Roysambu (7) as well as Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central and North (six cases each). Ruaraka, Westlands, Dagoretti South and Embakasi East, South and West had five cases each.

Turbo (66), Ainabkoi (41), Kesses (4), Kapseret and Soy (two cases each) bore all of the positive people in Uasin Gishu County.

In Mombasa County, the numbers were spread in Mvita (53), Kisauni (8), Likoni (7), Jomvu (3) and Changawe (1).

The areas that recorded Covid-19 cases in Kiambu were Ruiru (9), Kiambaa and Kikuyu (8), Limuru (7), Kiambu Town (6), Kabete (5), Thika (4), Githunguri (2) and Juja (1)

The other counties with more than five people who tested positive for Covid-19 include Kisumu (23), Nakuru (21), Busia (16), Trans Nzoia (10), Kajiado (9), Nandi (8), Murang'a, Kilifi and Kirinyaga (each had five people).

West Pokot, Isiolo and Kakamega each had four cases while Siaya had three.

The following counties had two people test positive for Covid-19: Elgeyo Marakwet, Kisii, Embu, Vihiga and Bungoma. Kwale, Nyeri, Samburu, Machakos and Turkana had a case each.