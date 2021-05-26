Kenya’s Covid cases rise to 169,356 as 431 new infections recorded

Covid-19 cases, Kenya, Covid, Health ministry, indian variant, Mutahi Kagwe,









The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 169,356 following the reporting of 431 new infections in the past 24 hours, the Health ministry has announced.

With the new infections, the country’s positivity rate stands at 7.4 per cent.

The new cases were from 5,846 samples collected over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative tests conducted so far to 1,792,939.

Of the new infections, 410 are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest patient is 90 years old.

Wednesday’s numbers were distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 111, Kericho 15, Kisumu 67, Siaya 55, Mombasa 38, Migori 20, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu 13 cases each, Nakuru 12, Kiambu 11, Kisii and Kajiado 9 cases each, Busia and Homa Bay 8 cases each, Marsabit 7, Nandi 4, Machakos, Meru, Murang’a, Kakamega, Kitui and Taita Taveta 3 cases each, Bomet, Bungoma, Garissa, Kirinyaga and Laikipia 2 cases each while Kilifi and Tharaka Nithi each reported 1 case.

Recoveries

At the same time, the number of recoveries has risen to 115,844 after 31 were declared free of the virus over the last 24 hours.

Of those who recovered, 8 were from health facilities countrywide while 23 were from home-based and isolation care.

The ministry also reported 10 deaths over the same period, all of them being late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes Kenya’s cumulative fatalities to 3,097.

A total of 1,103 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,713 patients are on home-based isolation and care.

There are currently 113 patients in the ICU, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 65 on supplemental oxygen. Another 24 patients are on observation.

Another 98 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, 91 of them in general wards and seven in high dependency units.

Speaking to journalists in Kibra, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe urged residents of western Kenya where the Indian variant has proliferated to be vigilant.

“The Indian variant is very dangerous and we can only stop its spread by adhering to the containment measures,” he said.