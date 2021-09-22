Kenya records 402 new Covid cases, positivity rate at 6pc

Covid-19 cases in Kenya on Wednesday increased by 402, raising the total number of infections recorded so far to 2,514,478.

The new infections were reported from a sample size of 6,715 tested in the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate being 6 per cent, an increase from 4.5 per cent on Tuesday.

From the cases, 393 are Kenyans while nine are foreigners, with 206 of them being male while 196 are female. The youngest new case is a one-year-old child, while the oldest is 101.

The new infections are distributed as follows: Nairobi 84, Makueni 57, Nakuru 28, Kiambu 22, Kericho 19, Kakamega 17, Taita Taveta 17, Murang’a 13, Machakos 10, Garissa 10, Kisii 10, Kajiado 10, Bomet 9, Mandera 9, Meru 9, Kitui 8, Kirinyaga 8, Uasin Gishu 7, Laikipia 7, Nyeri 6, Marsabit 6, Embu 5, Kilifi 5, Mombasa 5, Narok 4, Homa Bay 4, Nyandarua 3, Tharaka Nithi 2, West Pokot 2, Lamu 1, Siaya 1, Nandi 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Vihiga 1 and Bungoma 1.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 259 patients have recovered from the disease, with 182 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 77 were from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 238,707.

During the same period, 10 deaths were reported, all of them being late deaths from facility audits in the months of August and September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,018.

Further, a total of 1,306 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 2,857 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

CS Kagwe added that 94 patients are in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 66 of whom are on ventilatory support and 21 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 403 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 385 of them in general wards and 18 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,461,056 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,589,741 while second jabs were 871,315.