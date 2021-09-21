Kenya records 313 new Covid cases, positivity rate at 4.5pc

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who on September 21, 2021 announced that Kenya had recorded 313 new Covid-19 infections.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Covid-19 infections in Kenya have Tuesday increased by 313 after testing 7,034 samples in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate increased to 4.5 per cent from 4.2 per cent on Monday, while the number of tests conducted so far rose to 2,507,763.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.