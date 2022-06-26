Kenya records 261 new Covid cases with 9.7pc positivity rate

Kenya has Sunday recorded 261 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 2,697 tested in the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate is now at 9.7 per cent.

This now brings the total confirmed positive cases in the country 332,227 and cumulative tests done are 3,744, 829.

One more death has been recorded over the same period, bringing cumulative fatalities to 5,652.

Another 426 patients recovered from the disease, bringing total recoveries to 322, 667. Of these, 406 were in the home-based care programme while 20 were in various hospitals.

According to a statement by the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 118 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals while 3,790 are in home-based care.