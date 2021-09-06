Kenya records 258 new Covid-19 infections

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections have risen by 258 from a sample size of 3,137 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 8.2 per cent, a drop from 8.5 per cent on Sunday.

Total confirmed cases are now 240,430 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,414,857.

Of the new cases, 241 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. 142 are male, while 116 are female. The youngest is a three-year-old child, while the oldest is 102-years-old.



Nairobi County recorded 113 new cases followed by Nakuru at 17, Murang’a 15, Bungoma 4, Embu 6, Garissa 7, Kajiado 10, Kiambu 13, Kitui 11, Wajir 10, Meru 9, Uasin Gishu 7, Tana River 5, Marsabit 4, Machakos 3, Mandera 3, Bomet 2, Laikipia 2, Baringo 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kakamega 1, Kisii 1, Nandi 1, Nyamira 1, Nyeri 1, and Tharaka Nithi 1.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of recovery has risen by 923, with 861 of the patients being from the home-based care programme while 62 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 229,006.

At the same time, the ministry noted that nine deaths were reported, all of them being late fatalities reported after conducting facility record audits in September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,795.

Further, a total of 1,825 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,546 are under the home-based care programme. 151 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 87 of whom are on ventilatory support and 53 on supplemental oxygen. 11 patients are under observation.

Another 752 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 691 of them in general wards and 61 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

So far, the country has administered a total of 2,870,392 Covid-19 vaccines. Of these, total first doses are 2,057,080 while second jabs are 813,312.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first was at 39.5 per cent with the majority being males at 55 per cent.

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults stands at 3 per cent.