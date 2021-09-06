Kenya records 258 new Covid-19 infections

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. Kenya has recorded 840 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 8,129.  

By  Amina Wako

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections have risen by 258 from a sample size of 3,137 tested in the last 24 hours.

