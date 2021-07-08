Kenya records 1,934 new Covid recoveries as infections rise by 566

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Kenya have Thursday increased by 566, raising total confirmed positive cases to 187,525, the Health ministry has announced.

This followed the analysis of 5,344 samples within a 24-hour period, raising the number of tests carried out by Thursday to 2,001,786. The positivity rate stood at 10.6 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest new patient is an 11-month-old child while the oldest is 97 years. From the new infections, 546 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners with 318 being male and 248 female.

Nairobi County leads with 200 new cases, Kericho 64, Mombasa 37, Kiambu 31, Uasin Gishu 30, Siaya 26, Nakuru 24, Busia 24, Kilifi 22, Nyamira 12, Vihiga 12, Nandi 11, Kisumu 10, Nyeri 9, Homa Bay 7, Garissa 5, Machakos 5, Baringo 4, Bungoma 4, Kirinyaga 3, Meru 3, Kwale 3, Narok 3, Bomet 2, Kajiado 2, Kakamega 2, Migori 2, Murang’a 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Turkana 1, Laikipia 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Embu 1 and Nyandarua 1.

Deaths

In a statement to media houses, CS Kagwe further announced 11 more deaths, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 10 are late deaths confirmed after audit of facility records in March, June and July. This raises the death toll from the disease to 3,716.

The CS also reported that another 1,934 patients had recovered from the disease, 1,693 of whom were under the home-based isolation and care while 241 were discharged from various hospitals across the country. This raises total recoveries in Kenya to 176,456.

As of Thursday, Mr Kagwe said, 1,136 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 4,825 were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 116 patients were in intensive care units, 30 of them on ventilator support, 57 on supplemental oxygen and 29 under observation.

Another 185 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 159 of them being in general wards and 26 in high dependency units.

Vaccination

By Thursday, 1,524,555 vaccine doses had been administered across the country. People who have received the first dose are 1,024,244 while those who have got their second dose are 500,311.