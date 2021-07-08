Kenya records 1,934 new Covid recoveries as infections rise by 566

Mutahi Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe who announced that the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Kenya on July 8, 2021increased by 566, raising total confirmed positive cases to 187,525.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Kenya have Thursday increased by 566, raising total confirmed positive cases to 187,525, the Health ministry has announced.

