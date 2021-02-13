Kenya records 179 new Covid-19 cases, one more death

Kenya's number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is now 102,792, the Health ministry announced Saturday, saying 179 new infections were found after the analysis of 4,423 samples in the past 24 hours.

That number of samples raised the total tested in Kenya, since the first case of the disease was announced last March, to 1,238,343.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 127 of the new patients were in Nairobi, 11 in Nandi, seven in Mombasa, six in both Nyeri and Kisumu and five in both Kiambu and Nakuru.

Busia, Kajiado, Kilifi and Kisii counties each recorded two cases while Murang'a, Embu, Garissa and Uasin Gishu had one each.

The death toll increased by one to 1,795 while the number of recoveries grew by 79 to 84,952. CS Kagwe said 62 of the patients recovered in the home-based care programme while 17 had been hospitalised.

As of Saturday, 345 patients had been admitted across the country while 1,271 were being treated at home.

Of those admitted, 32 were under intensive care, 15 of them on ventilatory support, 16 on supplemental oxygen and one under observation.

Another eight patients were also on supplemental oxygen, all of them in the general wards.