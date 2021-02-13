Kenya records 179 new Covid-19 cases, one more death

Covid-19 test

Health worker Mary Migide collects a swab sample from a resident of Kibera, Nairobi, on October 18, 2020 for testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus disease.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya's number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is now 102,792, the Health ministry announced Saturday, saying 179 new infections were found after the analysis of 4,423 samples in the past 24 hours.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 179 more contract Covid-19

  2. Experts raise questions after South Sudan introduces higher value banknote

  3. I will not resign, Ruto tells Uhuru

  4. Uhuru dares Ruto to resign

    Uhuru launches projects in Nairobi

  5. Gideon faults Baringo MCAs for shooting down BBI proposals

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.