Kenya records 166 new Covid infections, 23 deaths

Members of the public, wearing masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, queue for public transport home at the Kencom bus terminus in the Nairobi central business district, ahead of the curfew hour, on April 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • The Ministry of Health said the country’s positivity rate was 4.7 per cent, the number of confirmed cases 117,491 and the death toll 3,287.

Kenya on Sunday confirmed another 166 Covid-19 cases, from a sample of 3,561 tested within a day, raising the number of declared infections since the first one last March to 172,491.

