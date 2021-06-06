Kenya records 166 new Covid infections, 23 deaths

Kenya on Sunday confirmed another 166 Covid-19 cases, from a sample of 3,561 tested within a day, raising the number of declared infections since the first one last March to 172,491.

In a statement to media houses, the Ministry of Health said this placed the country’s positivity rate at 4.7 per cent and the number of tests conducted at 1,834,247.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest patient was four years old and the oldest 97 years. Kenyans numbered 156 and foreigners 10 whereas 116 were male and 50 female.

In terms of case distribution by county, Nairobi recorded 48, Uasin Gishu 21, Nyeri 18, Busia 17, Kisii nine, Nakuru and Kilifi eight eacg, Meru, Narok and Siaya four each, and Murang’a, Nandi, Trans Nzoia and Kirinyaga three each.

Elgeyo Marakwet, Mombasa and Homa Bay followed with two new infections each, while Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Machakos, Mandera and Migori recorded one case each.

Deaths and recoveries

Twenty three more deaths raised the toll in Kenya to 3,287 but they were all late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in April and May.

CS Kagwe further reported that 93 patients more patients had recovered from the disease, 90 of them under home-based isolation and case and three in hospital, raising the tally to 117,595.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,177 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 4,904 were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 105 patients were in intensive care units (ICU), 26 on ventilator support, 62 on supplemental oxygen and 17 under observation.

Another 95 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 88 of them being in general wards and seven in high dependency units (HDU).

Vaccination

In terms of vaccination, 975,399 people had taken the first dose by Sunday, among them 166,225 health workers, 153,096 teachers, 295,530 people aged 58 years and above, 82,745 security officers and 277,803 ungrouped people.

CS Kagwe said a total of 8,181 persons had taken the second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine being administered in Kenya.

Among them were 4,607 health workers, 1,053 people aged 58 years and above, 606 teachers, 401 security officers and 1,514, ungrouped people.

Africa summary

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 4,913,645 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 132,221 while 4,437,694 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt were the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in Africa at 1,691,491, while the two northern African countries, Morocco and Tunisia, reported 521,195 and 353,782 cases as of Sunday, respectively.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa was the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa was the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.