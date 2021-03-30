Kenya records 1,530 new Covid cases as positivity rate stands at 19.1pc

Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 19.1 per cent on Tuesday, the Health ministry said.

At the same time, the ministry announced 1,530 new infections from a sample size of 8,010 analysed in the past 24 hours. The total confirmed cases now stand at 132,646.

The death toll rose by 12 to 2,147, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said, explaining that all were late death reports from the audit of hospital records.

The number of patients who have recovered from the virus rose by 129 to 92,290. The CS said 74 of the recoveries were from home-based care and 55 from hospitals.

CS Kagwe further said 1,308 patients had been hospitalised by Tuesday, with 152 of them being under intensive care. Of those in ICU, 46 were on ventilatory support, 97 on supplemental oxygen and nine under observation.

Another 89 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 78 of them being in general wards and 11 in high dependency units.

The number of patients in the home-based care programme stood at 4,760.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, Nairobi accounted for 686, Nakuru 164, Kiambu 151, Kitui 68, Nyeri 67, Uasin Gishu 65, Machakos 41, Kajiado 30, Mombasa 29, Kisumu 26, Nyandarua 24, Embu 24, Busia 23, Makueni 19, Murang’a 16, Nandi 15, Kilifi 15 and Taita Taveta 10.

Others were Meru 9, Trans Nzoia 8, Laikipia 7, Kakamega 7, West Pokot 7, Kirinyaga 3, Baringo 2, Kisii 2 and Vihiga 2.