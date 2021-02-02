Kenya records 153 more Covid-19 cases

Kenya on Tuesday recorded 153 more coronavirus, bringing the total infections registered in the country since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020 to 101,009.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement that the new cases were from a sample size of 3,922, taking the cumulative tests in the country to 1,192,605.

From the new cases, 123 of the patients are Kenyans while 30 are foreigners, with 91 being male while 62 are females. The oldest is a one-year-old child and the oldest is 80 years old.

Mr Kagwe further said 54 patients recovered from the coronavirus – 35 being from the Home-Based Care Program while 19 were discharged from various hospitals – taking total recoveries to 83,990.

The number of fatalities from the virus remained at 1,766 as no death was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health said there are 471 patients admitted in various health facilities countywide while 1,471 are under home-based care.

Twenty- seven patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards. Four patients are in the High Dependency Unit.

Nairobi continues to lead with number of infections per county as 93 new infection are reported followed by Mombasa 13, Kiambu 8, Nakuru 6, Turkana 5, Kajiado 3, Kisumu 3, Taita Taveta 3, Busia 2, Nandi 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Kirinyaga 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Embu 1, Kilifi 1, Machakos 1, Makueni 1, Meru 1, Murang’a 1, Samburu 1 and Siaya 1.