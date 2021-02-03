Kenya records 150 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 150 new cases of Covid-19 in Kenya in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 3,117.

The new infections have pushed the total confirmed cases in the country to 101,159.

The ministry has also reported the recovery of 70 patients and the death of three patients within the same period of time.

The latest recoveries comprise 43 patients who were on home-based care and 27 who have been discharged from various hospitals across the country, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 84,060.

From the latest fatalities, Covid-19 death toll in the country now stands at 1,769.