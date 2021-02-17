Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

Kenya has confirmed 144 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours rising the number of confirmed cases in the country to 103,332.

Wednesday’s positive cases are from a sample size of 2,917, bringing the total sample test to 1,249,196.

The new cases comprises 119 Kenyans and 25 foreigners, of whom 102 are male and 42 females. The youngest patient is a nine-year-old child while the oldest is 79 years old.

The Ministry of Health, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said four patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,187.

At the same time, 55 patients are reported to have recovered from the disease, 29 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 26 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 85,391.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement further stated that there are 267 patients admitted in various health facilities countywide while1,187 are in home-based care.

Forty-three patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support while 18 are on supplemental oxygen. Five patients are under observation.

The ministry said that another five patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and all are in the general wards.