Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe updates the country on the Covid-19 pandemic at Afya House, Nairobi, on June 16, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has confirmed 144 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours rising the number of confirmed cases in the country to 103,332.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.