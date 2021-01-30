Kenya records 112 more Covid-19 cases

Kenya has recorded 112 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours raising the number of confirmed cases in the country to 100,675.

Saturday’s positive cases are from a sample size of 5,401 bringing the total sample test to 1,183,212.

The new cases comprise 101 Kenyans and 11 foreigners, of whom 59 are male and 53 females. The youngest patient is a four-year-old child while the oldest is 76 years old.

The Ministry of Health, in a statement issued to media houses further said two patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,755.

At the same time, 34 patients are reported to have recovered from the disease, 22 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 12 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 83,855.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in the statement also said that there are 481 patients admitted in various health facilities countywide while 1,370 are in home-based care.

Twenty-six patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support while 12 are on supplemental oxygen.

“Another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards and three patients are in High Dependency Unit (HDU),” the statement read in part.

The 112 cases are distributed across the counties as follows: Nairobi 68, Uasin Gishu 13, Kajiado 8, Mombasa 5, Kilifi 4, Busia 3, Kiambu 3, Turkana 2, Machakos 1, Marsabit 1, Baringo 1, Murang’a 1, Nyeri 1 and Siaya 1.