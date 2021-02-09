Kenya records 104 more Covid-19 cases

Kenya's Health ministry on Tuesday announced that 104 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 102,048.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said through a statement that the new cases were from a sample size of 3,348 taking the cumulative tests in the country to 1,220,048.

From the new cases, 77 of the patients are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners. The youngest is a two-month-old infant and the oldest is 101.

The CS further said 69 patients recovered from the coronavirus – 32 were on home-based care and 37 were discharged from various hospitals – taking total recoveries to 84,542.

The number of fatalities rose to 1, 789 after three more patients succumbed to the virus.

The Ministry of Health said there are 368 patients admitted in various health facilities countywide while 1,315 are under home-based care.

Thirty-seven patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 21 on supplemental oxygen. Three patients are under observation.

Another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and all of them are in the general wards.

Nairobi continues to lead with number of infections per county as 68 new infection is reported followed by Laikipia 7, Kiambu 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Siaya 3, Nakuru 3, Kisumu 2, Nandi 2, Machakos 2, Kajiado 1, Kakamega 1, Kericho 1, Murang’a 1 and Taita Taveta.