Kenya records 1,540 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi while giving the daily Covid-19 update in Nairobi on March 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded 1,540 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising total confirmed cases to 124,707.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.