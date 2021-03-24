Kenya records 1,540 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths

Kenya has recorded 1,540 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising total confirmed cases to 124,707.

While giving the daily update on Wednesday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the cases are from 9,348 tested samples.

The new cases comprise of 1,446 Kenyans and 94 foreigners, of whom 829 are male and 711 females. The youngest is a six-month-old infant while the oldest is 110 years old.

At the same time, Dr Mwangangi said that 18 more deaths from the virus have been recorded, raising total national fatalities to 2,066.

Within the same period, 184 patients recovered from Covid-19, raising the national tally to 90,770. Dr Mwangangi said 95 of those who have recovered were in home-based care while 89 were in hospitals.

Admissions

Currently there are 1,073 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,315 patients are in home-based isolation and care.

The number of patients in the ICU has risen to 141, with 34 of them being on ventilatory support and 99 on supplemental oxygen. Eight patients are on observation.

Another 60 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 48 of them in the general wards and 12 in the high dependency units (HDU).