Kenya Power restores electricity in Nairobi, Coast and Mt Kenya regions
Kenya Power has restored electricity supply to Mt Kenya region, parts of Nairobi and Coast after over four-hour blackout.
The company in a statement says its technical team is working to restore normal supply to the remaining affected areas as soon as possible.
"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused by this outage and thank them for their patience," the statement said.
"At 11:09am this morning, we lost power supply due to a system disturbance, affecting parts of Nairobi, coast and Mt Kenya regions," Kenya Power said in an earlier statement.