Kenya passes 41,000 Covid-19 cases after 538 more test positive

The total number of declared coronavirus infections in Kenya has risen sharply by 538 to 41,158, the Health ministry announced on Sunday.

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe said the new patients were found following the testing of 6,872 samples in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests carried out in the country so far to 586,911.

The virus was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019 and in Kenya on March 13.

According to case tracker Worldometer, more than 37 million people globally were sick with Covid-19 by October 10. The number included over a million deaths and nearly 28 million recoveries.

CS Kagwe further reported five more deaths, raising Kenya's total number of fatalities to 760, and 61 more recoveries, raising the total to 30,937. He said 40 of the patients were treated at home and the rest in hospitals.

Forty of the new patients were foreigners and 496 Kenyans whereas 430 were male and108 female. The youngest was a year old and the oldest 85.

Nairobi returned to the lead, accounting for 157 of the new infections.

The capital, which is the country's Covid-19 epicentre, was followed by Bungoma with 118 more cases, Nakuru with 48, Turkana with 41, Mombasa with 33 and Kilifi with 31.

And then came Uasin Gishu with 16 more patients, Kisumu with 13, Kisii and Meru with 12 each, Garissa and Trans Nzoia with nine each, and Narok and Kiambu with eight each.

Kakamega followed with six cases, Isiolo four, Kwale three, Nyamira, Kitui and Migori two each, and Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet and Marsabit one each.