Boni Forest
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Kenya on high alert as 13 killed in Shabaab attacks

By  Allan Olingo  &  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • Sporadic attacks have left several people dead, dozens injured and property destroyed.
  • Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata denied any impending attack in the region.


Kenya is on high alert after 13 people, including 10 security officers, lost their lives in attacks by Somalia-based al Shabaab militants.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  2. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  3. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  4. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

  5. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.