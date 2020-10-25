Kenya nears 50,000 Covid-19 cases as death toll hits 902

The deaths of six more Covid-19 patients in Kenya has raised the total number of fatalities to 902, the Health ministry announced in its daily update on the pandemic on Sunday.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 931 more infections following testing of 6,691 samples for the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the caseload to 49,721.

The coronavirus was first confirmed in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019 and in Kenya on March 13.

Since then, the country has tested a total of 659,930 samples for Covid-19.

As of October 25, Mr Kagwe said, 18 patients were in intensive care units (ICU), 49 on supplementary oxygen and 16 in high dependency units (HDU). He added that a total of 1,198 patients had been admitted to various hospital while 3,437 were under home-based care.

The ministry's report on Saturday said there were 22 patients in ICU.

Distribution

CS Kagwe further reported the recovery of 333 more patients, 256 at home and 77 in hospital, raising that count to 34,209.

Of the 931 new patients, 333 were in Nairobi, 95 in Mombasa, 85 in Nakuru, 61 in Trans Nzoia, 60 in Kericho, 54 in Turkana, 39 in Kisumu, 24 in both Uasin Gishu and Kakamega and 23 in Kiambu.

Nineteen new infections were recorded in Busia, 18 in Kitui, 16 Kajiado, 14 Machakos, 12 Kisii, 11 Garissa, nine Murang'a, seven Nyamira and six Nandi.

Kirinyaga County recorded four more Covid-19 cases, Vihiga and Isiolo three each, Meru, Homa Bay and Embu two each, and Kilifi, Kwale, Narok, Migori and Tharaka Nithi one each.

All but 35 of the patients were Kenyans whereas males numbered 615 and females 316. The youngest one was five months old and the oldest 90.