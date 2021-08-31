Kenya mulls new pricing for park entry fees

Kenya plans to adopt a new pricing model for major wildlife sanctuaries in order to boost tourism revenues, a government official said on Monday.

Najib Balala, Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, said that the innovative model will be a departure from the current one which has a flat fee regardless of the demand from both domestic and foreign tourists.

"We will revert to a new model that is seasonal, meaning that during the high season the entry price will go up and during the low season the price will come down," Balala said.

Last year, the country implemented a 50 per cent reduction for entry fees for both local and domestic tourists which has since been extended to the end of the year. The new pricing model will be implemented from the beginning of 2022.

Balala added that Kenya's low season for visiting wildlife sanctuaries coincides with the rainy season due to the difficulty of navigating the parks during the wet season.

He observed that the new pricing model is expected to increase the revenues generated by national parks and reserves by tapping on high demand from visitors seeking to enjoy the country's wildlife heritage.