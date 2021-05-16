Kenya labels Israel-Palestine conflict 'dark moment', calls for truce

Palestinians demonstrate

Palestinians hold hands and burn tires as they demonstrate against the latest tensions in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank as well as the bombing of the Gaza Strip by Israel, on May 16, 2021, near the settlement of Beit El not far from Ramallah. 

Photo credit: Abbas Momani | AFP

By  Stella Cherono  &  Aggrey Mutambo

What you need to know:

  • Dr Martin Kimani, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN, warned violence was likely to produce generations angry with each other, making it difficult to address causes of the conflict.

Kenya has joined the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in calling for diplomatic negotiations to achieve a solution to the escalating violence in Israel and Palestine.

