Kenya joins US and UK in defying international court’s decisions

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives his remarks when he witnessed the signing of a Kenya-US private sector trade agreement in New York, USA on October 12, 2021. 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

By rejecting the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s ruling over a maritime dispute with Somalia, Kenya joins the United States, the United Kingdom and other states that have defied the United Nations body.

