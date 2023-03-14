Kenya, Italy to remove non-tariff barriers to promote trade

President William Riuto during a joint press briefing with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella at State House, Nairobi

Kenya and Italy have agreed to  remove non-tariff barriers and promote greater trade and increased investment.

This includes  negotiating avoidance of a double-taxation agreement, which will usher in significantly higher levels of foreign direct investments in various sectors, by Italian companies.

Presidents William Ruto and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella also exchanged views and shared ideas about emerging opportunities to improve the balance of trade between the two nations, including cooperation in agro-industrial, ICT and bio-fuel projects, among others.

" Kenya is highly encouraged by the great interest shown by Italian investors in the Konza Technopolis, where a number have already set up businesses. With this visit, we are confident that even more investors will take up the myriad opportunities in the project," said President Ruto in  a joint statement.

