Kenya intensifies efforts to guard against use of biological weapons

In 2016, then Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet made a startling revelation when he announced that the police had arrested a medical intern at Wote Hospital in Makueni on suspicion of being part of a group that was planning a large-scale biological terror attack using anthrax.

He said the suspect, Mohammed Abdi Ali, then a student at Kampala International University in Uganda was working in a network comprising medical experts with links to terror networks in Somalia, Lybia and Syria.

Police in Uganda arrested his wife Nuseiba Mohammed Haji and her friend Fatuma Mohammed Hanshi in what remains one of the country’s major bioterror threats to have been made public.

The incident sparked panic among Kenyans, prompting the government to conduct a series of mass casualty drills that simulated how to respond to a mass biological/chemical attack.

Pollution

However, with the terrorists’ continued use of guns and bombs during attacks, attention shifted to physical attacks but the threat of bioterror never subsided.

Kenya has, however, taken steps to guard against a possible bioterror attack in collaboration with the United States. The country has secured deadly germs such as anthrax, Rift Valley Fever and Ebola which could be used as weapons of mass destruction by criminals.

The country will be hosting a two-day regional workshop by the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) in collaboration with Kenya’s National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation (NACOSTI) that will seek to strengthen efforts towards prevention of such bio/chemical attacks.

The event will be held in Mombasa on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NACOSTI Director General Prof Walter Oyawa has warned that terrorists are shifting to the use of simple tactics like pollution of consumable products to achieve mass destruction.

“We want to enlighten Kenyans to be cautious about their environment and remain alert since biosafety and biosecurity are emerging challenges,” he said.

According to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), Anthrax is the most preferred biological weapon as it is extremely lethal, cheap and easy to produce in large quantities.

“A single release can travel miles as it takes only a single gram of the spores to kill 10 million people and this could create a high fatality rate,” the Institute notes on its website.

Weapons of mass destruction

Kenya acceded to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) treaty that bans the development, production, acquisition, piling and use of all categories of weapons of mass destruction in 1976 and has been implementing it in phases.

Fourteen participating countries will share their implementation progress and identify areas of collaboration in the event; they include Ethiopia, Rwanda, Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, Somalia, South Sudan, Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar.

Kenya is also a signatory to the United Nations Security Council resolution that prohibits the use of biological toxins that could pose a threat to global peace.

Mr Morgan Woodruff a security and risk management professional notes that while the world was social distancing and self-isolating, terrorists were watching and taking notes. They referred to the Covid-19 pandemic as “a Soldier of Allah”.