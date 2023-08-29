Kenya, India sign MoU on shipyard and military collaboration

Kenya and India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will allow Kenya Shipyard Limited (KSL) to become one of the anchor companies in shipbuilding technology in Africa.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, in a statement issued on the first day of his four-day visit to India, said: "The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding on Kenya Shipyard Limited will go a long way in strengthening Kenya's capacity in the world of shipbuilding."

"I also witnessed the signing of the MoU between Kenya Shipyard Limited (KSL) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). This will guide KSL to sail through and be one of the anchor companies in shipbuilding technology in Africa," said Mr Duale.

Through the MoU, Mr Duale said the Kenyan and Indian navies will collaborate on military partnership, training, and intelligence sharing on surveillance of the western Indian Ocean maritime for terrorism, piracy, drugs, human trafficking and illegal fishing.

Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL) is a State Corporation under the Ministry of Defence and was established in response to the need for a maritime facility capable of repairing, maintaining, refitting, building ships and providing other maritime services.

KSL's mandate is to lead and catalyse the development of the shipbuilding industry in East Africa with a focus on meeting the local demand for maritime assets and services from the Kenya Navy, Ministries, Departments and Agencies and other private domestic and regional clients.

In his bilateral meeting with his Defence counterpart Raksha Mantri, Mr Duale said they also discussed whether the two countries' militaries can work together to achieve their core mandates.

Mr Duale said they agreed that soldiers from both countries will conduct joint training exercises and exchange officers at their premier military colleges.

"During the talks, we implored on a number of defence issues that both countries can support each other in achieving the core mandates of our militaries," Mr Duale said.

"In addition, we discussed various security issues affecting Africa and our region in particular, and how both countries can work together for the stability that can contribute to our economic development," the CS added.

Mr Duale was accompanied to the meeting by Kenya's Ambassador to India Willy Bett, Major General Paul Otieno, Brigadier Edward Rugendo and other senior military officers.