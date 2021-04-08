Kenya has no capacity to test for HIV viral load, governors now say

A lab scientist tests blood samples for HIV viral loads at the Kenya Medical Research Institute in 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya has no capacity to test for viral load in HIV/Aids patients, a problem governors say could result in more deaths.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Oparanya hosted by Raila day after he met DP Ruto

  2. Why Prince Philip wasn’t called king

  3. Uganda taxman recalls Bobi Wine’s armoured car

  4. Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths

  5. On S. Sudan highways, truck drivers face ‘Wild West’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.