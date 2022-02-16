UK donates forensic equipment to boost anti-terror fight

The Health ministry has received a donation of forensic medical equipment worth Sh4.5 million to boost Kenya’s fight against terrorism and help identify disaster victims.

The equipment from the government of the United Kingdom was handed over by Jane Marriott, the British high commissioner to Kenya. It comprises one portable mortuary fridge, 24 slats for a mortuary table, six mortuary tables, six aluminium stepladders, 15 collapsible tables, 20 folding chairs and 300 body bags.

The mobile equipment is used to preserve and analyse evidence needed by pathology and forensic experts to identify terrorist offenders and bring them to justice.

It will also be used to identify victims of disasters, preserve their dignity and prevent further suffering for grieving families.

“The scourge of terrorism is a challenge we face in both our countries. We remember the victims of these attacks from Westgate, to Riverside, to Garissa. I am pleased to provide this support to Kenya, to help boost our joint fight against terrorism,” Ms Marriott said.

Counter-terrorism efforts

Ms Marriot disclosed that the UK invests about Sh1 billion a year in counter-terrorism efforts in Kenya, demonstrating London’s commitment to fighting terrorism in East Africa.

In the same spirit, she said the UK’s computerised tomography support for Kenya has also reduced the vulnerability of 300 at-risk Kenyans to radicalisation by engaging with communities and civil society organisations.

“Prevention and countering violent extremism requires not only a strong security response, but also a holistic effort that incorporates political, diplomatic and developmental approaches,” she said.

“The UK has supported county action plans and county engagement forums to shape, coordinate and prevent violent extremism actions at the county level.”

Receiving the equipment at Kenyatta National Hospital, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman acknowledged the challenges officers in the division of forensic and pathology services face, noting their crucial role in public health and safety.

Get right evidence

For his part, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights CEO Bernard Mogesa noted that the equipment will help the agency get the right evidence to support redress for victims of gender-based violence.

“As a commission, we are very keen especially with regard to access to justice (for victims of) sexual and gender-based violence,” he said.

“As we approach the 2022 General Election, we are alert to rising cases of GBV, which over the years have been slowly prosecuted because of lack of evidence that can sustain a court process.

“We welcome this investment and only call on the health ministry to increase access especially to vulnerable groups of the population.”

Help establish facts

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji lauded the initiative, saying forensic science builds the analysis of physical or digital evidence gathered by law enforcement in order to establish facts for a court of law.

“Thus, the duty and responsibilities of a forensic expert in a criminal investigation is critical as it involves the examination of criminal evidence while ensuring it is not compromised,” Mr Haji said in a speech read on his behalf by prosecution counsel Gikui Gichui.

“(The work of) these investigators is paramount to the success of investigations and no resources should be spared in ensuring that there is requisite training and skills that match the tasks at hand.”

He added that unethical practices, contamination, secondary transfer, manipulation, errors and testimony beyond the limits of science affect the practice of forensic investigation and raise questions about the reliability and authenticity of evidence and systems must be regularly monitored to ensure that they perform as expected.