UK donates forensic equipment to boost anti-terror fight

From left: Health CAS Rashid Aman, British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott and Dr Dorothy Njeru, the head of pathology at Kenyatta National Hospital on February 16, 2022 inspect some of the equipment donated by the UK government to help boost the fight against terrorism.

Photo credit: Mercy Chelangat | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Chelangat

The Health ministry has received a donation of forensic medical equipment worth Sh4.5 million to boost Kenya’s fight against terrorism and help identify disaster victims.

