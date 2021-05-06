CoronaVac vaccine
Kenya gears up for trials on Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Trials will be conducted in China, Indonesia and Kazakhstan, with Kenya as the only African country participating in the project.
  • The Covid-19 vaccine has been made by the Sichuan University-affiliated West China Hospital. 

Kenya is in the process of approving clinical trials for a Chinese coronavirus vaccine developed from insect cells.

