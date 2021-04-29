Kenya endorses calls to punish militants targeting civilians

A United Nations Security Council meeting in New York in August 2019.

Photo credit: AFP file

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya has endorsed calls to impose heavier punishments on militant groups that target civilian infrastructure as world powers debated the impact of cutting off supplies in times of conflict.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. US aid arrives in India as Covid cases surge

  2. PRIME Sputnik V jab available even after ban, PPB now says

  3. Police officers barred from marrying each other - Matiang'i

  4. Special team formed to investigate 'Kitengela quartet' case

  5. AstraZeneca makes $275 million in sales from Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.