Kenya endorses calls to punish militants targeting civilians

Kenya has endorsed calls to impose heavier punishments on militant groups that target civilian infrastructure as world powers debated the impact of cutting off supplies in times of conflict.

At a session of the UN Security Council on Tuesday night, Martin Kimani, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN, challenged the Council to act and deter what he called misuse of humanitarian access by terror groups.

Kenya sees provision of humanitarian services in areas where militants operate as a slap on the wrist of the terror merchants who have damaged crucial infrastructure to punish the very people the groups live with.

Tougher sanctions

“Kenya condemned the exploitation of humanitarian presence by terrorists,” Mr Kimani stated on his Twitter page, referring to an Open Debate on ‘Protection of Objects Indispensable to the Survival of Civilian Population’, a motion called by Vietnam, the current chair of the Council.

Nairobi called for tougher sanctions on individuals and groups and “to enable peacekeeping mandates to deter such exploitation” besides countering militant propaganda, according to the Kenyan diplomat.

“Kenya condemned the deliberate targeting of such objects as a method of warfare, including the increasing exploitation of the humanitarian space by Al Qaeda and ISIS.”

The session was a brainstorming sitting of the UN’s most powerful body, discussing civilian installations and their fate in times of conventional war as well as during insurgency.

Kenya had, in 2019, demanded an elevation of sanctions imposed on Somali militant group al-Shabaab which would have stopped any humanitarian access to areas the al-Qaeda-linked group operates in Somalia.

If al-Shabaab was placed in the same category as those listed on Resolution 1267, Kenya argued, it could influence a coalition of countries similar to the one against ISIS, limiting the group’s expansion. It could also cut off its sources of revenue by denying them a chance to tax or divert humanitarian aid such as food and medicine. The motion was shot down after the US vetoed on strong lobbying by aid agencies.

On Tuesday, however, the Open debate elicited support from most members with the US and UK issuing strong statements to support protection of civilian sites.

Though not restricted to terrorists, diplomats at the session generally agreed that wars and conflicts were damaging populations more when infrastructure is attacked. US envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield used the situation in Tigray as an example of how civilians suffer when communication lines are cut, crop farms burnt, roads and hospitals attacked.

“When civilian infrastructure is intentionally targeted, humanitarian actors also often bear the brunt against civilian infrastructure. When roads and bridges are destroyed, when health facilities are targeted for bombings, the capacity to deliver much-needed relief and supplies to those in dire circumstances is diminished or denied,” she said.

“The UN Charter demands that we maintain international peace and security. That means protecting civilians and the systems and infrastructure that serve as their lifelines.”

The UK which co-sponsored the motion supported calls for sanctions, saying they could help deter further attacks on civilians.

“We should do more to hold those responsible for the targeting of indispensable objects in violation of IHL [international humanitarian law] to account.

Sanctions

“The Council should also be ready to consider sanctions against those who attack civilian objects of otherwise violate international humanitarian law, as it has done previously, including in the context of South Sudan,” said James Roscoe of UK during the session, referring to a sanctions regime on South Sudan that has included an arms embargo.

The Open debate on civilian objects arose after the recent attack on al-Atareb Surgical Hospital in north-Western Syria where 6 people were killed. Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets told the Council that access to basic amenities should be governments’ primary duties in times of conflicts. But said the Council must also deal with attacks via cyberspace.

“While new technologies can help us find ways to improve humanitarian assistance, we are also unfortunately seeing increased malicious cyber activities.

“It is crucial to build our cyber capacity to protect civilians and essential infrastructure, while keeping in mind that existing international law also applies in cyber space,” Foreign Minister Liimets said,” Liimets said.

Basic humanitarian norms

On Tuesday, Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and Kevin Rudd, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the International Peace Institute joined UN Humanitarian Affairs chief Mark Lowcock in calling for tougher actions.

“In the last two decades, we have seen the emergence of transnational terrorist groups who totally reject the laws of war. They don’t even pretend to subscribe to the basic humanitarian norms. They regard civilians, including aid workers, as legitimate targets,” Lowcock told the virtual session on Tuesday.

“And when States and armed groups disrespect or undermine international humanitarian law, other States and non-State actors regard it as an invitation to do the same.”

Lowcock did call for better reporting on violations and punishment of perpetrators but indicated that only political will among members of the Council will help reduce incidences of attacks on civilian sites.