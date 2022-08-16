Kenya election: Wishes pour in for President-elect William Ruto

Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto delivers a speech at the Bomas of Kenya Tallying Centre in Nairobi on August 15, 2022. 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Nation Reporter

Several African leaders have congratulated Kenya’s president-elect William Ruto following his win in the Tuesday's electon. 

Dr Ruto defeated his closest challenger Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja by garnering 7.1 million votes, representing 50.49 per cent of the total valid votes, while Mr Odinga garnered 6.9 million votes, representing 48.85 per cent of the total valid votes.

Here are some of the leaders who have congratulated Dr Ruto. 

PM Abiy of Ethiopia

President Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe 

President Mohamud of Somalia 

President Suluhu of Tanzania 

President Buhari of Nigeria

President Ramaphosa of South Africa 

President Museveni of Uganda 


