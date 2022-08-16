Kenya election: Wishes pour in for President-elect William Ruto
Several African leaders have congratulated Kenya’s president-elect William Ruto following his win in the Tuesday's electon.
Dr Ruto defeated his closest challenger Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja by garnering 7.1 million votes, representing 50.49 per cent of the total valid votes, while Mr Odinga garnered 6.9 million votes, representing 48.85 per cent of the total valid votes.
Here are some of the leaders who have congratulated Dr Ruto.
PM Abiy of Ethiopia
President Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe
President Mohamud of Somalia
President Suluhu of Tanzania
President Buhari of Nigeria
President Ramaphosa of South Africa
President Museveni of Uganda