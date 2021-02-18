Kenya develops Covid-19 digital immunisation system 

Dr Willis Akhwale

Covid-19 vaccine advisory taskforce chair Dr Willis Akhwale speaks at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on February 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Leon Lidigu

What you need to know:

  • The system will use any official identifiable number like the national identification number (ID) and the passport number.
  • Covid-19 vaccine advisory taskforce chair Dr Willis Akhwale declined to comment on how much the government had spent to build the system.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is set to unveil a new digital immunisation records platform that will be used for Covid-19 vaccination. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Moi Girls' High School in Eldoret closed indefinitely

  2. Nigeria unexpectedly comes out of recession

  3. Australia and Facebook in talks over sweeping news ban                                                

  4. Gunfire breaks out at opposition march in Mogadishu

  5. Ruto: I was locked out of Uhuru meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.