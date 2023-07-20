Kenya dangerous for surrogacy, Israeli report shows

Israel has listed Kenya as one of the world's most dangerous countries to visit for surrogacy procedures and warned its citizens to avoid such trips amid growing concerns that the procedures border on human rights abuses.

Apparently, many Israelis travel to Kenya for surrogacy procedures.

But a report by the Israeli Ministry of Justice's National Anti-Trafficking Unit (NATU) has raised concerns about surrogacy procedures in Kenya, Albania and northern Cyprus.

The NATU, a social rights division of the Israeli Ministry of Justice, says that surrogacy practices in the three countries are carried out in a way that "indicates a violation of women's dignity and basic rights, an objectification of women and a restriction of their freedom".

"The National Anti-Trafficking Unit in the Ministry of Justice wishes to bring to the attention of the public considering the use of surrogacy procedures outside of Israel, relevant information and a warning against carrying out these procedures in the countries of Northern Cyprus, Albania and Kenya," the NATU document reads.

The report, entitled "Notice by NATU and information to the public regarding the procedures of surrogacy abroad in Northern Cyprus, Albania and Kenya", attributes the blatant acts of human rights violations in these countries to weak laws.

Surrogacy is a process in which the male sperm is inseminated into the uterus of the surrogate mother, who then carries the embryo of a child for the intended parents until its birth.

The NATU document states that the data it has has been gathered from various sources, including international sources and "information gathered from cases brought to the attention of the state authorities".

"NATU feels it is appropriate to bring these serious issues to the attention of the public so that they can consider their steps and avoid procedures that raise both moral and legal issues," the report says.

It highlights that weak laws have exacerbated the way surrogacy procedures are carried out in the three countries, noting that in severe cases, it rises to the point of suspicion of human trafficking - both of the surrogates and of the babies born.

Kenya is one of the few countries open to commercial surrogacy, but it is affected by the fact that there are no surrogacy laws to regulate the practice and, as a developing country, it offers relatively cheap surrogacy treatment. Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has been pushing for a legal framework to regulate the practice of surrogacy in Kenya through her Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, but this is yet to be enacted.

The Bill died in the 12th Parliament but has been re-published and is now before the National Assembly for consideration. Clauses 20 to 32 of Ms Mabona's Bill provide for the regulation of the rights of donor parents and children, consent to assisted reproductive technology services, surrogacy, surrogacy agreements, termination of surrogacy agreements, obligations under surrogacy agreements and the prohibition of commercial artificial reproductive technology.

"In light of the information gathered by the Unit, it is possible that due to various shortcomings in the procedures, especially with regard to the treatment of the foreign surrogates, there is a reasonable possibility that there will be difficulties, perhaps even considerable difficulties, in proceeding with the genetic testing with the putative Israeli parent," the NATU document says.

This includes other parental procedures, the registration of the minor as an Israeli citizen and her entry into Israel, and all the procedures involved. According to Israeli government "resolutions and laws", NATU serves as a centre of expertise and information on the various patterns of human trafficking and slavery.

"It works to prevent the development of situations of exploitation of vulnerable populations, which may lead to various criminal offences and, in extreme situations, to the realm of slavery and human trafficking".

The Unit also monitors patterns of behaviour in surrogacy procedures outside Israel, in cases where there are indications that raise concerns about deficiencies in the informed consent and free will of surrogate mothers, as well as the exploitation of women who serve as surrogates.

The State of Israel is a signatory to a number of international conventions and treaties that require it to act to prevent trafficking and exploitation, especially of women and children, including through measures to provide transparent and relevant information to the public.

The NATU document notes that in a number of cases, significant concerns have been raised about the involvement of criminal organisations in surrogacy procedures. This involves the recruitment of "particularly" vulnerable women - those who are old, in severe financial distress, and those who may have mental or developmental disabilities.

The women are then placed under close supervision and effective control during the process, "and are subject to threats against them and their families in the countries of origin".

"There is a fundamental and well-founded concern that in some places surrogates are forced into prostitution before the fertilisation and pregnancy process, and sometimes even during the pregnancy," the document says. It also points out that in the surrogacy contracts signed with the women in Kenya, Albania and Northern Cyprus, there are repeated references to their exploitation and objectification as part of the process.

This raises serious doubts about the free will of the surrogates to knowingly enter into these agreements, and even significant concerns about the level of control over the surrogates.

The document mentions draconian clauses restricting the surrogate's freedom during the pregnancy, as well as heavy financial penalties in a wide range of cases, restrictions on the surrogate's movement, and waivers of any right to sue.

The document also shows that in some cases the surrogacy contract was signed after the surrogate had begun medical treatment and even after the embryo had been returned.

This, according to NATU, raises concerns that the surrogate may not have signed the agreement of her own free will and raises serious doubts about her ability to negotiate the various clauses of the agreement when she is already pregnant.

The report notes that the surrogates are not citizens of the country where the surrogacy takes place, but are transferred from their country to another country or sovereign entity, which raises concerns that they have been brought specifically for the purpose of surrogacy.

The fact that the women are foreigners in the country where the procedure takes place means that they have no status in the country, speak a different language, come from a different culture and have no family or social support, the NATU document says.

"The fact that they leave behind a spouse and young children, for a long period of time and while undergoing intrusive medical procedures, and are in a difficult physical and mental state while carrying the pregnancy, which in many cases is a multiple embryo pregnancy, greatly increases their vulnerability to exploitation and control.

"The document shows that the compensation given to the surrogate for the procedure is sometimes extremely low and that in some cases surrogates "receive no compensation at all, but only the most basic reimbursement of expenses".

"To the best of NATU's knowledge, the countries where some or all of these problematic indications exist are Northern Cyprus, Albania and Kenya," the document says of denied compensation.

NATU explains that "the purpose of publishing this warning is, first and foremost, to prevent harm and damage to all those involved in these complex and sensitive procedures, the surrogates, the intended parents and, of course, the babies born".