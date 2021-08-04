Kenya records 1,335 new Covid cases, positivity rate at 17.5pc

Kenya has Wednesday recorded 1,335 new Covid-19 cases after the analysis of 7,605 samples tested in the last 24 hours, raising total reported infections to 206,691.

With the new cases, the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate rose to 17.5 per cent, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said. On Tuesday, the positivity rate was 15.4 per cent while on Monday it stood at 12.5 per cent.

The total number of tests done since last March now stand at 2,156,981.

Of the new patients, 1,293 were Kenyans and 42 foreigners, 680 being female and 655 male. The youngest is an eight-month-old infant and the oldest is 105 years.

In terms of case distribution by county, Nairobi recorded the most infections with 647 cases, followed by Nakuru 86, Kiambu 83, Kajiado 59, Mombasa 53, Nyandarua 52, Makueni 45, Machakos 40, Kirinyaga 36, Kilifi 27, Uasin Gishu 26, Murang’a 25, Lamu 16, Kitui 14, Baringo 12, Taita Taveta 12, Tana River 11, Embu 11, Marsabit 9, Kericho 8, Laikipia 8, Turkana 6, Meru 5, Nyeri 4, Kisumu 4, Siaya 4, Kwale 4, Wajir 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Migori 3, Isiolo 3, Homa Bay 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Kakamega 2, Kisii 1, Mandera 1, Nandi 1, Nyamira 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Vihiga 1, West Pokot 1, Bungoma 1, Busia 1 and Garissa 1.

Death toll

CS Kagwe further announced that the death toll from the virus had increased by 30 to 4,025, but explained that only one occurred over the past 24 hours. The rest were late death reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in July and August 2021.

He also said that another 1,093 patients had recovered from the disease, 983 of whom were under home-based care and 110 in hospital, raising the recovery count to 191,188.

By Wednesday, CS Kagwe said, 1,587 patients had been admitted to health facilities across the country while 4,125 were under home-based care.

Of those in hospital, 178 were in intensive care, 43 of them on ventilator support, 118 on supplemental oxygen and 17 under observation.

Another 441 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 397 of them in general wards and 44 in high dependency units.

Vaccination

Regarding vaccination, CS Kagwe said 1,741,581 doses had been administered across the country by Wednesday — 1,071,297 first doses and 670,284 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 62.6 per cent, with the majority of recipients being male (55 per cent), whereas the proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 2.4 per cent.