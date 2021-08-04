Kenya records 1,335 new Covid cases, positivity rate at 17.5pc

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who on August 4, 2021 reported that Kenya had recorded 1,335 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has Wednesday recorded 1,335 new Covid-19 cases after the analysis of 7,605 samples tested in the last 24 hours, raising total reported infections to 206,691.

