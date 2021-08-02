Kenya Covid cases exceed 204,000 as death toll hits 3,970

Covid burial

Public health officials carry the body of of a man who died of Covid-19 to his grave at Antuanthenge village in Meru County on August 25, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

  • CS Kagwe announced 591 new infections from a sample of 4,737 analysed in the last 24 hours, placing the positivity rate at 12.5 percent.

Kenya on Monday reported the deaths of 24 more Covid-19 patients, raising the toll to 3,970.

