Kenya coronavirus death toll hits 934, caseload reaches 50,833

Health officials announced 836 new coronavirus cases in Kenya on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total to 50,833 total identified cases since the pandemic began.

The Ministry of Health also reported 14 more deaths linked to Covid-19. Kenya’s death toll stands at 934.

Most of Tuesday’s new coronavirus cases were reported in Nairobi (556), Uasin Gishu (68), Mombasa (62), Kiambu (32), Nakuru (24), Laikipia (22) and Kajiado (12).

Health authorities said 1,150 patients are in hospital, including 38 in intensive care. Another 3,961 people are on home-based care and isolation.

From the new cases, 822 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners. In terms of gender, the Health ministry said 618 are male while 218 are female.