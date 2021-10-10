Kenya closer to having national standard on responsible forestry

Keriako Tobiko

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko (left), Forest Stewardship Council Africa Director Harrison Kojwang (centre) and other officials during launch of Interim National Standard for forest management in Nairobi on October 8, 2021


Photo credit: Pool

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya has moved a step closer to having a national standard to promote responsible forest management as it seeks to mitigate the biting effects of climate change.

