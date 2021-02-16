Kenya banks on new plan to revive tourism

Najib Balala

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala during the award ceremony to unveil the second phase of the Magical Kenya Signature Experience at Karura Forest on Monday.


 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno  &  Steve Otieno

What you need to know:

  • Magical Kenya Signature Experiences is part of the strategy to revive industry through partnership with private sector.
  • Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala optimistic that the industry will soon bounce back. 

The government is banking on recognition of top industry performers and private-public partnerships in its efforts to revive the tourism sector, which suffered a slump last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.