Russia Covid vaccine
AFP

News

Prime

Kenya approves use of controversial Russian Covid-19 vaccine

logo (1)

By  Leon Lidigu

Russia has announced that Kenya has approved its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans jailed for illegal entry into Tanzania

  2. Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  3. PRIME Omar Lali’s Sh250,000 a month stipend from Keroche heiress

  4. Libyan soldiers free 120 migrants from captors

  5. PRIME Kenya approves use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.