Kenya approves use of China’s Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Kenya on Thursday approved China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for use in the country, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed.

The approval was granted by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB).

“We have approved Sinopharm vaccine. We will be having five different vaccines in the country very soon,” an official told Nation.Africa.

“Our goal is to flood this country with a variety of WHO-approved vaccines as we target to inoculate 10 million people by December,” Dr Willis Akhwale, Kenya’s vaccine advisory taskforce chair, explained earlier this week in a telephone interview.

The move comes after China declared interest in supplying Kenya with coronavirus vaccines in February this year.

Acting Health Director-General, Dr Patrick Amoth, had indicated that the country was in negotiations with the country.

“We are in talks with many manufacturers including Russia and China,” he said.

Initially, the vaccine taskforce had shelved the idea of buying China's vaccines due to price constraints.

Chinese vaccines are in the range of $30 a dose, compared to J&J which is $7 a dose.