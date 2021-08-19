Kenya approves use of China’s Sinopharm Covid vaccine

A medical worker shows a box of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Beijing on April 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Noel Celis | AFP
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya on Thursday approved China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for use in the country, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.