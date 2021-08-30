Kenya approves 20-minute Covid testing kit

Covid-19 testing

A medic takes a nose swab for Covid-19 testing.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Ministry of Health has authorised Hong Kong-based company, PHASE Scientific, to supply Kenya with its INDICAID coronavirus testing kits.

