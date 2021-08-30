Kenya approves 20-minute Covid testing kit

The Ministry of Health has authorised Hong Kong-based company, PHASE Scientific, to supply Kenya with its INDICAID coronavirus testing kits.

“It is hereby certified that the equipment and /or reagent /invitro diagnostic device as described here under has been validated subject to the conditions indicated,” reads an official certificate of validation awarded to the company.

The authorisation means the 20-minute test will be used in Kenya to identify Covid-19 infections in patients.

In an exclusive interview with nation.africa on Monday, Dr Ricky Chiu Yin-to, the CEO and founder of PHASE Scientific, said the kit costs between Sh800 and Sh1,000.

“We have Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorisation as well and our goal is to help low income countries like Kenya test more for coronavirus," he said, adding that the price is negotiable when dealing with governments.

"We are happy that Kenya is the first country in Africa to embrace us and we look forward to partnering with more governments,” he said.

The firm says the kit is currently available in 33 countries.

Testing for coronavirus involves inserting a cotton bud-like swab into the cavity between the nose and mouth (nasopharyngeal swab) for 15 seconds and rotating it several times.

The swabbing is then repeated in the mouth to make sure enough material is collected.