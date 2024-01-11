Kenya and Japan in deal to boost transport sector

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said Kenya and Japan are expected to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation to guide Public-private partnerships in the transport sector.

The pact, once signed, will guide the specific working arrangements between the two countries and create working channels to enhance Public-private partnerships in the country.

Speaking at the Kenya-Japan Quality Infrastructure Conference held in Nairobi on Wednesday, Mr Murkomen hailed the support provided by Japan in undertaking resource-intensive projects.

“My ministry appreciates Kenya's long-standing relations with Japan as a development partner and friend. Kenya has collaborated with Japan on numerous projects in our six decades of friendship, the most recent being the upgrading of Ngong Road in Nairobi and the construction of bridges in Mombasa and Kilifi counties,” the CS said.

The conference is aimed at strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors in both countries and exploring new infrastructure development opportunities, especially through the Public-private partnership model.

Mr Murkomen also said Kenya is keen on tapping the expertise of the Japanese government to improve infrastructure projects.

"Japan has provided cost-effective capacity building by embedding long-term technical experts in the roads sector. These experts have left a lasting legacy, including best road maintenance management skills and manuals in the region," he said.