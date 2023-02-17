Kenya Airways passenger arrested in India with Sh127 million heroin

A Kenya Airways passenger was on Wednesday arrested trying to enter India with heroin worth Sh127 million.

Ms Rukshana Shaikh was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, said India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The passenger arrived in India from Harare via Nairobi on board a Kenya Airways flight.

The DRI said upon being interrogated, Ms Shaikh said the drugs were given to her in Harare and were to be delivered to two people in Mumbai.

An official said an examination of the passenger's baggage resulted in the recovery and seizure of cream-coloured granules.

“On testing with narcotics field testing kit, the substance tested positive for the presence of heroin, a narcotic drug ...", the official added.

According to the officers, the substance was concealed inside the trolley bags and file folders, and it is valued at about Sh127 million (Rs 84 Crores) in the illicit market.

DRI officers also identified and arrested the people who had arrived to receive the passenger and the contraband outside the airport.

According to the police in India, the two suspects were acting on the instructions of a Nigerian based in Delhi.

The police said in the past the suspects had similarly made two individuals smuggle drugs from Zimbabwe and Kenya.

The arrest come barely a week after two Kenya Airways (KQ) flight crew members were arrested in India for allegedly being in possession of concealed gold.

Although the weight and worth of the gold has not been disclosed, Nation.Africa has learnt that the two were arrested by the Mumbai airport authorities who are reported to have alerted their Kenyan counterparts on the case.

The suspected national carrier crew were arrested when their respective flights landed in Mumbai.

It is also not clear whether the security officers acted on a tip but investigations have been launched, according to Kenyan authorities aware of the development.