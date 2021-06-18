Kenneth Kaunda an outstanding statesman, President Kenyatta says

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to Zambian President Edgar Lungu, following the death of former President Kenneth Kaunda.

The 97-year-old's death was announced Thursday by his son, Kambarage Kaunda.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to the government and people of Zambia on the demise of former President Kenneth Kaunda,” President Kenyatta said.

He eulogised Zambia’s founding President as an outstanding statesman and a Pan-Africanist who played a key role in the African continent’s liberation struggle.

“Former President Kaunda was a great leader, full of wisdom, who remained actively engaged in promoting the interests of the African continent for many years after leaving office,” he said.

“We will always remember and cherish his huge contribution to the welfare of the people of Zambia and Africa as a whole.”

