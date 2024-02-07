Kenha seeks to ease travel pain with roadside stations

The State is eyeing new revenue from the proposed roadside stations along highways that will offer services such as restrooms, accommodation, parking and catering for thousands of road users across the country.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has published proposed laws in which it suggests a raft of charges for private developers who will be setting up and operating the stations.

The stations will be located not more than 600 metres from the road and the distance from each other will be pegged on factors such as demand, availability of land and amenities to be provided.

The proposal is in response to a 2020 High Court decision compelling the government to formulate a policy to guide the provision of toilets and other sanitation facilities along the highways.

Currently, fuel stations found on major highways and roads mainly serve as roadside stations, selling food and other items and providing toilets. Travellers can also find accommodation in larger establishments. Additionally, they can buy farm produce by the roadside, but these are often sold at informal kiosks that pose hazards to drivers as well as pedestrians and the sellers.

According to the proposed regulations, Kenha will build some of the stations alone or in partnership with private investors. Others will be purely built and operated by private investors on their own land or land leased from the government.

“Upon payment of the requisite fee, the Authority shall issue an annual roadside station access and operation licence to a roadside station operator,” reads the draft that has now been opened for public participation.

The Kenya Revenue Authority will geofence and gazette all roadside stations for tax purposes. The taxman will maintain a register of the stations, their developers and operators.

Facilities current offering the services will be required to comply with the regulations within two years of the regulations coming into effect or risk fines.

The stations will, at a minimum, have handwashing points, free, clean and adequate sanitation facilities, emergency response services and garbage disposal points.

The draft classifies the stations into three categories. The large ones will sit on at least 10 acres and have a minimum of 200 parking slots. Medium ones will sit on between six and 10 acres of with 100 to 200 parking spaces. Small stations will occupy three to six acres and have five to 100 parking slots and offer sanitation facilities, drivers’ accommodation, a restaurant, clinic and security services.

The large and medium stations will have additional services such as petrol stations, electric car charging points, towing and recovery services, banking facilities, market stalls and internet connectivity.

The draft states that the large and medium stations will also have “smart gate gadgets with the capability to integrate with customs monitoring systems and capture truck, trailer and container number at entry and exit points” which will enable the State to net tax cheats.

Those seeking to set up a roadside station will pay Sh20,000 application fees and Sh100,000 for an annual operating license if approved. Operating a station without a license will attract a Sh500,000 fine.

Trucks parking inside the stations for up to two hours will not be charged anything, but for two hours to seven hours, they will incur a Sh200 parking fee in cities and municipalities and Sh150 in other areas. The fee will hit Sh500 for 24-hour parking.