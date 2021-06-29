Nairobi Expressway
Kenha, NLC tussle over who gets credit for saving State from buying land it owns

By  DAVID MWERE

Two State agencies are fighting over who should get credit for establishing that 17 parcels of land worth Sh2 billion earmarked for the Nairobi expressway on Mombasa Road are government-owned and therefore do not need to be compulsorily acquired.

